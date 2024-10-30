News & Insights

Forterra’s Shareholder Voting Rights See Strategic Shift

October 30, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Forterra (GB:FORT) has released an update.

Forterra plc has reported a change in its shareholder structure as Cobas Asset Management, based in Madrid, has adjusted its voting rights in the company to 3.965%. This shift highlights evolving investment strategies and could influence Forterra’s future decisions, capturing the attention of market watchers and investors.

