Forterra Sees Stake Increase by Perpetual Limited

Forterra (GB:FORT) has released an update.

Forterra Plc has announced a significant shift in its voting rights, as Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its stake to 5.003%. This change, effective from October 31, 2024, marks an increase from a previous position of 4.950%, highlighting a strategic move by Perpetual Limited in the company’s shares.

For further insights into GB:FORT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.