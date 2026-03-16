Markets

Forterra Plc Launches GBP20 Mln Share Buyback Programme

March 16, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Forterra plc (FORT.L) announced on Monday, the launch of upto GBP20 million share buyback programme to repurchase its ordinary shares, with all purchased shares to be cancelled, reducing the company's share capital.

The company has instructed Investec Bank plc to execute the first GBP10 million tranche immediately under a non-discretionary arrangement. A second tranche will begin after completion of the first and is expected to finish no later than December 31, 2026.

Forterra said up to 21,280,338 shares may be purchased under the programme, in line with shareholder authority granted at the 2025 annual general meeting.

FORT.L closed Monday's trading at GBP163.00, up GBP3.60 or 2.26 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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