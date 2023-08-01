Forterra (LSE:FORT) Price Target Decreased by 16.41% to 208.42

The average one-year price target for Forterra (LSE:FORT) has been revised to 208.42 / share. This is an decrease of 16.41% from the prior estimate of 249.33 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 165.64 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.17% from the latest reported closing price of 172.00 / share.

Forterra Maintains 7.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forterra. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORT is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 29,688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 14,583K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 6,033K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,585K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 930K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 7.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 751K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 12.37% over the last quarter.

