FORTERRA INC (FRTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FORTERRA INC (FRTA) closed the most recent trading day at $9.71, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FRTA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FRTA is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 540%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $437 million, up 6.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of +866.67% and +4.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FRTA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FRTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, FRTA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.44.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.