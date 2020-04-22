FORTERRA INC (FRTA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FORTERRA INC (FRTA) closed at $6.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 20.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 19.13%.

FRTA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 43.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $311 million, up 6.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion, which would represent changes of +866.67% and +4.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FRTA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FRTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, FRTA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.49.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.