Forterra Director Exercises Share Options

Forterra (GB:FORT) has released an update.

Forterra plc announced the exercise of share options by Director Ben Guyatt following the maturity of the company’s 2020 Save As You Earn Scheme (SAYE). Guyatt exercised 12,080 options at an exercise price of £1.49, resulting in an increased beneficial interest in the company. This transaction aligns with Forterra’s market obligations and provides insight into executive movements within the firm.

