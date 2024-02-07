News & Insights

US Markets
TIPT

Fortegra shelves US listing plans again amid economic uncertainty

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 07, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds Tiptree shares in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 6 & 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Specialty insurance company Fortegra Group has withdrawn its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, nearly three years after the company scrapped its earlier listing plans.

The Warburg Pincus-backed company aimed for a valuation of up to $1.52 billion last month.

Shares of Tiptree slipped 3% before the bell on Wednesday after Fortegra cited "prevailing market conditions and the high value Tiptree and Warburg Pincus place on Fortegra and its growth prospects" for withdrawing its IPO plans.

A slate of companies including BirkenstockBIRK.N, Amer SportsAS.N, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending FundMSDL.N and Kazakhstan-based banking and fintech giant Kaspi.kzKSPI.O are trading below their IPO prices.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIPT
BIRK
AS
MSDL
KSPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.