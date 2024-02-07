Fortegra shelves US listing plans again amid economic uncertainty

Adds Tiptree shares in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 6 & 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Specialty insurance company Fortegra Group has withdrawn its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, nearly three years after the company scrapped its earlier listing plans.

The Warburg Pincus-backed company aimed for a valuation of up to $1.52 billion last month.

Shares of Tiptree slipped 3% before the bell on Wednesday after Fortegra cited "prevailing market conditions and the high value Tiptree and Warburg Pincus place on Fortegra and its growth prospects" for withdrawing its IPO plans.

A slate of companies including BirkenstockBIRK.N, Amer SportsAS.N, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending FundMSDL.N and Kazakhstan-based banking and fintech giant Kaspi.kzKSPI.O are trading below their IPO prices.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

