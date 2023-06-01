FORTEC Elektronik (FWB:FEV) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for FORTEC Elektronik (FWB:FEV) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 31.62 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.68% from the latest reported closing price of 28.50 / share.

FORTEC Elektronik Maintains 2.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in FORTEC Elektronik. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEV is 0.00%, a decrease of 10.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

