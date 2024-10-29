News & Insights

Stocks

Forte Minerals Corp. Grants Stock Options

October 29, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forte Minerals Corp. (TSE:CUAU) has released an update.

Forte Minerals Corp. has granted 1,617,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants as part of its stock option plan. These options, priced at $0.25 per share, are exercisable over five years, showcasing the company’s commitment to incentivizing its team while focusing on copper and gold exploration in Perú.

For further insights into TSE:CUAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.