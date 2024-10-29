Forte Minerals Corp. Grants Stock Options

Forte Minerals Corp. (TSE:CUAU) has released an update.

Forte Minerals Corp. has granted 1,617,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants as part of its stock option plan. These options, priced at $0.25 per share, are exercisable over five years, showcasing the company’s commitment to incentivizing its team while focusing on copper and gold exploration in Perú.

For further insights into TSE:CUAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.