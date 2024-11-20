Forte Biosciences Secures $53M for FB102 Advancements

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Forte Biosciences ( (FBRX) ) has provided an update.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. has announced a successful $53 million private placement with key institutional investors to advance its lead candidate, FB102, in autoimmune indications. The oversubscribed financing demonstrates strong investor confidence, enabling Forte to further clinical trials and explore additional applications for FB102. With a celiac disease trial underway and other studies planned, Forte anticipates significant clinical milestones in 2025.

Learn more about FBRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.