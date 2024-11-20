News & Insights

Forte Biosciences Secures $53M for FB102 Advancements

November 20, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Forte Biosciences ( (FBRX) ) has provided an update.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. has announced a successful $53 million private placement with key institutional investors to advance its lead candidate, FB102, in autoimmune indications. The oversubscribed financing demonstrates strong investor confidence, enabling Forte to further clinical trials and explore additional applications for FB102. With a celiac disease trial underway and other studies planned, Forte anticipates significant clinical milestones in 2025.

