Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Price Target Increased by 19.72% to 65.02

The average one-year price target for Forte Biosciences (NasdaqCM:FBRX) has been revised to $65.02 / share. This is an increase of 19.72% from the prior estimate of $54.32 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 163.69% from the latest reported closing price of $24.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forte Biosciences. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRX is 0.09%, an increase of 89.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 12,276K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,766K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,461K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 54.43% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,426K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 83.08% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,197K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 989K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.