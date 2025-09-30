Forte Biosciences (FBRX) Price Target Increased by 16.98% to 53.30

The average one-year price target for Forte Biosciences (NasdaqCM:FBRX) has been revised to $53.30 / share. This is an increase of 16.98% from the prior estimate of $45.56 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 268.06% from the latest reported closing price of $14.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forte Biosciences. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRX is 0.72%, an increase of 19.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 92.96% to 11,271K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRX is 69.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 1,619K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 43.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 132.78% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,395K shares representing 11.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,197K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing an increase of 50.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 251.53% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,072K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 887,724.19% over the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 787K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRX by 44.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.