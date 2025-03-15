News & Insights

FORTE BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $FBRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 15, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

FORTE BIOSCIENCES ($FBRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$3.34 per share.

FORTE BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

FORTE BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $FBRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTONY A RILEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 22,514 shares for an estimated $124,997

FORTE BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of FORTE BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

