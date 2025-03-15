FORTE BIOSCIENCES Earnings Preview: Recent $FBRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FORTE BIOSCIENCES ($FBRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$3.34 per share.

FORTE BIOSCIENCES Insider Trading Activity

FORTE BIOSCIENCES insiders have traded $FBRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONY A RILEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 22,514 shares for an estimated $124,997

FORTE BIOSCIENCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of FORTE BIOSCIENCES stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CABLE CAR CAPITAL LLC removed 81,279 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $454,349

REAP FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC removed 4 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22

