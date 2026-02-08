Fort Lauderdale Isn't Just for Vacationers -- Retirees Are Moving in for the Lifestyle

Key Points

Retirees get more mileage out of Social Security and 401(k) withdrawals in Fort Lauderdale thanks to Florida's lack of income taxes.

Warm weather, beaches, and riverwalks are some of the ways people can stay active year round.

The city is near an international airport, the Brightline train system covers half of southeast Florida, and Fort Lauderdale's water taxis offer a unique transportation option.

South Florida is one of the few places in the U.S. that gives you the opportunity to walk around in shorts on the beach on a fine January morning. However, the city of Fort Lauderdale isn't just attracting snowbirds who need a one or two week break from the cold.

It has increasingly become a top southern retirement spot. Warm weather throughout the year is a major draw for people who can withstand Florida summers, but that's not the only selling point for retirees.

Florida does not have state income taxes

Affordability is a key factor retirees consider when deciding which location is right for them, according to the Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire research. Florida happens to be one of the nine states with zero income taxes. You can save a lot of money when you withdraw from your retirement plans and claim Social Security.

However, Florida has a high sales tax, and it could become the highest in the country if the Sunshine State ends property taxes. It's a great trade-off for most retirees who want to relocate to Fort Lauderdale, and even if property taxes remain intact, the lack of income taxes is already a big plus for affordability.

No state income taxes can reduce financial stress while making it easier to enjoy the warm weather and get out on the beach. It's a solid foundation for a growing city that has additional perks.

It's easy to stay active

Fort Lauderdale is warm and sunny for most of the year, making it easier to get out and walk. Warm weather is more important for retirees because the human body becomes less resilient against cold weather as it ages. Muscles tighten up, blood vessels constrict, and bodies lose heat faster as people get older.

Fort Lauderdale helps people avoid those issues while giving people several reasons to get outdoors, beyond the beach and scenic trails. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Flamingo Gardens, and Riverfront Gondola Tours give retirees plenty of ways to enjoy everything that the southeastern Florida city has to offer.

Transportation options

It's easy to get a ride with Uber in any city, but Fort Lauderdale has additional transportation options. The Brightline train runs along the lower half of southeastern Florida, from the Space Coast to Miami. It also cuts through Orlando and Tampa.

Close proximity to the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport makes flying more convenient when you want to visit your friends up north. Fort Lauderdale also has several water taxi routes that let you see the city in a unique way.

These traveling options provide mobility, and the warm weather makes it more likely that retirees will use them. Those perks, combined with no state income taxes, explain why more retired people are calling Fort Lauderdale home.

