Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Forrester Research's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Forrester Research had US$50.1m of debt in June 2022, down from US$102.5m, one year before. However, it does have US$122.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$72.5m.

How Strong Is Forrester Research's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Forrester Research had liabilities of US$277.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$127.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$122.6m as well as receivables valued at US$59.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$223.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Forrester Research has a market capitalization of US$740.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Forrester Research boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Forrester Research grew its EBIT by 65% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Forrester Research's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Forrester Research has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Forrester Research actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While Forrester Research does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$72.5m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$64m, being 181% of its EBIT. So we don't think Forrester Research's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if Forrester Research insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

