Forrester Research Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Forrester Research Inc. (FORR):

Earnings: $0.43 million in Q4 vs. -$0.66 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Forrester Research Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.82 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $108.04 million in Q4 vs. $118.09 million in the same period last year.

