Forrester Research (FORR) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) has been revised to 37.23 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from the latest reported closing price of 31.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forrester Research. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORR is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 13,669K shares. The put/call ratio of FORR is 12.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,149K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORR by 4.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 814K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORR by 15.07% over the last quarter.

RYPRX - Royce Premier Fund Investment Class holds 793K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORR by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 641K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORR by 14.22% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 421K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 39.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FORR by 43.44% over the last quarter.

Forrester Research Background Information

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. It helps business and technology leaders use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work - to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Its unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients.

