Forrester Research: Strong End-Market Demand, Reasonable Valuation

Forrester Research (FORR), based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a technology research and advisory firm that helps companies navigate digital transformations and accelerate growth initiatives. This is done through in-depth research, consultancy, and event hosting.

One of the key bases for the company's work is derived from annual surveys of over 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology experts worldwide. Forrester was founded in 1983 and generated $449 million in revenues in 2020. With over 1,700 employees, FORR operates in 27 countries. Corporate clients include about one-third of the Fortune 1000.

In addition, Forrester works with nine of the top 10 banking companies, nine of the top 10 insurance companies, three of the top five retail companies, nine of the top 10 software & IT companies, and four of the top five telecommunications companies.

I am bullish on FORR as the valuation is reasonable for a high-growth company and end-market demand should remain strong in a rapidly changing business and technology environment. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Segment Overview

Research - For over thirty years, Forrester’s research has given business and technology leaders a clear vision to see what’s happening now and what the next revolutionary service or product will be next.

As noted earlier, the company’s unique insights are derived from annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders around the world. Collaboration and shared knowledge across its corporate client base is a key competitive advantage in terms of providing current and insightful research.

Consulting - Driven by its customer-centric research and analytics, Forrester Consulting helps clients implement modern corporate and technology strategies that enhance marketing, growth, and provide technological advantages.

Events - Through in-depth and comprehensive events, Forrester is able to exhibit and demonstrate its research offerings and other technologies. These experiences offer innovative speeches from industry innovators, deep-dive sessions on current topics, and high-caliber networking with peers. Some of these conferences cover areas such as B2B marketing, security & risk, and technology & innovation.

Q3 Earnings

On November 3, 2021, the company released its Q3 earnings. The results were strong, as year-over-year contract value increased 12%. Revenues increased 8.7% in the quarter, with the Research segment being one of the key drivers. Year-to-date revenues in the Research segment increased 18.7%.

Adjusted net income increased 71%, which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and unusual items. Because of the strong quarterly earnings, the company raised its full-year guidance. This includes revenue growth of approximately 10%, adjusted operating margins of between 12% and 13%, and adjusted earnings per share in the $2.04 to $2.10 range.

This strong performance has allowed the company reinvest in sales, marketing, and technology. This investment is creating a so-called Next Generation Platform which, according to the company, will "help drive sustained double-digit contract value growth".

Further, the company stated: "Forrester Decisions is already helping us improve our sales velocity, drive wallet retention, and deepen our relationship with clients, resulting in multiyear recurring deals.”

Balance Sheet and Dividend

As of September 30, 2021, Forrester had $146.4 million in cash and total debt equaling $100 million. Operating cash flow year-to-date was $85 million, and the company was able reduce debt by $9.4 million, spend $9.8 million on capital expenditures, and repurchase $10.6 million in common stock.

The company also announced that it had authorized a $50 million increase in the company’s stock repurchase program, bringing the total available repurchase authorization to $100 million.

The company does not pay a dividend at this time.

Valuation

Based on the company’s updated 2021 EPS guidance of an average of $2.08, FORR sells at 27.9x earnings. Applying only 15% EPS growth next year, the multiple would drop to just 24.3x.

Industry leader Gartner Group (IT) sells at a current P/E multiple of over 40x. Another competitor, IHS Markit (INFO) sells at forward P/E multiples in the mid 30’s range.

I am bullish on FORR stock due to growth in end-market product demand as well as its cheap valuation relative to competitors.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, FORR has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on just one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. At $65, the average Forrester Research price target implies 11.7% upside potential.

Disclosure: Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

