Forrester reports Q3 EPS 29c, consensus 34c

November 05, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $102.5M, consensus $101.9M. “We continue to make strong progress with our product migration, and we are on track to exceed our target of 80% of CV on the Forrester (FORR) Decisions platform by year-end. CV metrics are stable, and we are maintaining our revenue, margin, and EPS guidance for the year,” said CEO and Chairman George F. Colony. “We remain focused on our go-to-market improvements and enhancements to the platform, with the goal of delivering a strong fourth quarter to set us up for improved CV performance in 2025.”

