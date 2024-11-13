News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Unveils New Securities Issuance

November 13, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited is set to make a significant move in the financial markets with the announcement of 31,660,000 newly quoted ordinary fully paid securities. This development, effective from November 14, 2024, could attract investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector. Such a substantial issuance highlights the company’s strategic initiatives and potential for growth.

