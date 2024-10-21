News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Unveils New Exploration Plans

October 21, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited is inviting investors to a webinar on October 24, 2024, to discuss exciting new drilling and exploration plans at their Bonnie Vale Gold Project in Western Australia. Led by Chairman John Hannaford, the session offers a chance for participants to engage directly with management and explore the company’s strategic initiatives in gold, copper, and lithium exploration. This event underscores Forrestania’s continued commitment to unlocking value in the prolific Yilgarn Craton region.

