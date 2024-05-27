News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Unveils Major Option Issue

May 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 100 million unlisted performance options, with an issue date set for October 4, 2024. This significant financial development is aimed at bolstering the company’s equity securities, as notified in their latest Appendix 3G filing. Investors in the stock market should note this update as it may influence the company’s future performance and stock valuation.

