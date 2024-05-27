Forrestania Resources Unveils Critical Fe Project

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has released an acquisition presentation detailing their Critical Fe Project, emphasizing the need for personal due diligence by potential investors. The document contains forward-looking statements with inherent risks and uncertainties, and no assurance is provided that projections will be realized. The report includes a Competent Person’s Statement by Mr. Luke Marshall, reaffirming the reliability of the exploration results presented.

