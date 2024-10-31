Forrestania Resources to Start Drilling at Bonnie Vale

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited is set to launch its first drilling program at the Ada Ann prospect within the Bonnie Vale Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. This initiative follows a promising analysis of historical data, aiming to explore the depth and potential new zones of gold mineralization, with past samples showing impressive gold values. Investors will be keen to watch how these developments might impact Forrestania’s value in the resource-rich region.

