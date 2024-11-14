News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Sees Director’s Share Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in shares held by Director William Higgins, who acquired 1.2 million ordinary shares for $15,000. This move, involving both direct and indirect interests, is likely to draw attention from investors monitoring insider activities in the financial markets.

