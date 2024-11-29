News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. The meeting also saw the ratification of prior share issues and the issuance of incentive securities to directors, signaling robust shareholder support and strategic growth plans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

