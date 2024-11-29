Forrestania Resources Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. The meeting also saw the ratification of prior share issues and the issuance of incentive securities to directors, signaling robust shareholder support and strategic growth plans.

