Forrestania Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced a significant proposed issuance of securities, which includes 25 million options expiring in November 2025 and 2024, another 25 million options for June 2026, and a substantial 220 million ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date is set for the 4th of October, 2024. This strategic financial move could potentially reshape the company’s capital structure and offer new opportunities for investors.

