News & Insights

Stocks

Forrestania Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

May 27, 2024 — 09:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced a significant proposed issuance of securities, which includes 25 million options expiring in November 2025 and 2024, another 25 million options for June 2026, and a substantial 220 million ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue date is set for the 4th of October, 2024. This strategic financial move could potentially reshape the company’s capital structure and offer new opportunities for investors.

For further insights into AU:FRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.