Forrestania Resources Moves to Digital AGM Communications

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, with details being provided electronically to shareholders. The company encourages shareholders to participate in the voting process, emphasizing the importance of proxy submissions for those unable to attend in person. This move towards digital communication reflects a broader trend in corporate governance, aiming for more efficient and accessible shareholder engagement.

