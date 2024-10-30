News & Insights

Stocks

Forrestania Resources Moves to Digital AGM Communications

October 30, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in West Perth, with details being provided electronically to shareholders. The company encourages shareholders to participate in the voting process, emphasizing the importance of proxy submissions for those unable to attend in person. This move towards digital communication reflects a broader trend in corporate governance, aiming for more efficient and accessible shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:FRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.