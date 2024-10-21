Forrestania Resources Lists Additional Shares on ASX

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 24,078,717 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 21, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially increasing the company’s visibility and investor interest. Investors keen on the mining sector should keep a close eye on this development.

