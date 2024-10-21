News & Insights

Stocks

Forrestania Resources Lists Additional Shares on ASX

October 21, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 24,078,717 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 21, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially increasing the company’s visibility and investor interest. Investors keen on the mining sector should keep a close eye on this development.

For further insights into AU:FRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.