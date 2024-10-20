Forrestania Resources Launches Drilling at Bonnie Vale Project

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited is set to begin its first drilling program at the Bonnie Vale Gold Project’s Ada Ann prospect in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, with operations commencing on October 23. The company aims to explore the potential of high-grade gold mineralization, leveraging support from drilling contractor Topdrill, which has agreed to partial equity payment. This initiative marks a significant step in Forrestania’s exploration efforts, with promising prospects for extending known areas of mineralization.

For further insights into AU:FRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.