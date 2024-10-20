News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Launches Drilling at Bonnie Vale Project

October 20, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited is set to begin its first drilling program at the Bonnie Vale Gold Project’s Ada Ann prospect in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, with operations commencing on October 23. The company aims to explore the potential of high-grade gold mineralization, leveraging support from drilling contractor Topdrill, which has agreed to partial equity payment. This initiative marks a significant step in Forrestania’s exploration efforts, with promising prospects for extending known areas of mineralization.

