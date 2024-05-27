Forrestania Resources Eyes Strategic Iron Ore Expansion

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has secured an option to acquire Netley Minerals Pty Ltd, which would give them full control over promising iron ore exploration sites adjacent to the established Koolyanobbing operations in Western Australia. With plans to commence drilling mid-year after a heritage survey, this acquisition positions Forrestania to potentially uncover significant iron ore deposits, leveraging the region’s well-developed infrastructure. The chairman, Mr. John Hannaford, expresses optimism about the exploration’s scale potential and its strategic fit with the company’s existing projects.

