Forrestania Resources Extends Share Purchase Plan with Discounts

Forrestania Resources Limited has extended its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) deadline to December 8, 2024, offering eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders a chance to buy shares at a discounted rate of $0.0125 per share. This initiative aims to raise funds for drilling and exploration at Bonnie Vale and other projects. Investors can purchase shares in increments up to A$30,000 without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.

