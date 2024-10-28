News & Insights

Stocks

Forrestania Resources Extends Share Purchase Plan with Discounts

October 28, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has extended its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) deadline to December 8, 2024, offering eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders a chance to buy shares at a discounted rate of $0.0125 per share. This initiative aims to raise funds for drilling and exploration at Bonnie Vale and other projects. Investors can purchase shares in increments up to A$30,000 without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.

For further insights into AU:FRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.