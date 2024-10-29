News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Extends Discounted Share Purchase Plan

October 29, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has extended the closing date for its Share Purchase Plan to November 8, 2024, offering eligible shareholders the chance to buy shares at a 17.54% discount from the previous closing price. This initiative aims to raise funds for exploration activities and working capital, providing an attractive opportunity for investors in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Participation in the plan is optional and allows shareholders to purchase shares up to A$30,000 without additional transaction costs.

