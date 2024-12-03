Forrestania Resources: Director Alters Stock Holdings

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.
Forrestania Resources Limited announced a change in the interest of its director, David Izzard, with the disposal of 2,225,000 listed FRSO options through indirect holdings. This transaction indicates strategic shifts in holdings by key personnel, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock market dynamics.
