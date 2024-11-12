Forrestania Resources Boosts Exploration with Share Plan Success

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited successfully raised $395,750 through its Share Purchase Plan, enabling the issuance of over 31 million new shares. The funds will support exploration and drilling activities at the Bonnie Vale Gold Project and other ventures. This financial boost highlights strong shareholder support, setting the stage for further resource exploration.

