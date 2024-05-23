News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Announces Trading Halt

May 23, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on their securities, effective from 24 May 2024, as they prepare to announce a potential acquisition. The halt is anticipated to last until the earlier of two events: the start of normal trading on 28 May 2024 or the release of the acquisition details to the market. This strategic move is aimed at managing market reactions and is a standard procedure in such significant corporate developments.

