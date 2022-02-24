FORR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Forrester Research Inc. (Symbol: FORR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.39, changing hands as low as $49.31 per share. Forrester Research Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.64 per share, with $60.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.62.

