Formycon, Fresenius Kabi Announce FDA Approval Of Interchangeability For FYB202/Otulfi

May 19, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Formycon AG (0W4N.L) along with its commercialization partner Fresenius Kabi, Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated FYB202/Otulfi as interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara.

The company's CEO Stefan Glombitza stated that the designation supports the product's excellent quality and underscores the company's recognition as one of the leading biosimilar developers.

Moreover, the executive added that the interchangeability designation creates additional impetus for market uptake.

Currently, Formycon's stock is trading at 22.95 euros, up 1.10 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

