Formula Systems Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd (Symbol: FORTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.22, changing hands as high as $104.22 per share. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORTY's low point in its 52 week range is $80.98 per share, with $142 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.22.

