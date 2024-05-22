News & Insights

Formula Systems Reports Strong Q1 2024 Growth

May 22, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Formula Systems (FORTY) has released an update.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has reported a solid start to 2024, with a 4.2% increase in first-quarter revenues, rising to $698.4 million, and a 9.4% boost in net income to $17.2 million. The information technology group, which provides various software solutions and services, also maintained a robust balance with consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $516.1 million. Despite some impact from the military draft of its employees due to regional conflicts, the company’s diverse operations and investment portfolio have allowed it to mitigate risks effectively.

