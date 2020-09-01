Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FORTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -19.72% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.97, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FORTY was $92.97, representing a -6.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.06 and a 152.98% increase over the 52 week low of $36.75.

FORTY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). FORTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FORTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.