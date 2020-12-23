Formula One In Talks With Amazon To Stream Grands Prix: FT

(RTTNews) - Formula One or F1, owned by U.S. media company Liberty Media, is in active talks with Amazon over streaming deals to screen its Grand Prix races, the Financial Times reported.

Beyond television broadcasting, the motorsports series reportedly seeks a digital future in streaming services, which is gaining significant momentum currently as people across the world are confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The FT reported, quoting Chase Carey, F1's outgoing chief executive, as saying that he had held substantive discussions with Amazon and all the global digital platforms over conducting new screening deals.

Coronavirus has caused F1 to report operating losses of $363 million in the first nine months of the year, and the company is required to find new revenue options.

Amazon, which offers streaming services with its Prime subscription, has reportedly secured rights to stream National Football League matches in the US, and the English Premier League in the UK. The e-commerce giant recently expressed interest to screen cricket matches in India.

