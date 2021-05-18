Formula One Group's (NASDAQ:FWON.K) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWON.K) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. The US$10b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$596m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Formula One Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Formula One Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$13m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 111% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:FWON.K Earnings Per Share Growth May 18th 2021

Underlying developments driving Formula One Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Formula One Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Formula One Group's case is 57%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Formula One Group to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place

