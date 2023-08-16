News & Insights

Markets
EYEN

Formosa Pharma: Eyenovia Obtains U.S. Rights For Commercialization Of APP13007

August 16, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Formosa Pharmaceuticals has entered into a licensing agreement with Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN), whereby Eyenovia obtains exclusive U.S. rights for the commercialization of APP13007 for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The total deal package, including upfront payment and development and sales milestones, has a value of $86 million, with additional considerations throughout the term of the agreement.

APP13007 is currently under review by the FDA and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of March 4, 2024. APP13007's active ingredient is the superpotent corticosteroid, clobetasol propionate, and is derived from Formosa Pharma's APNT nanoparticle formulation platform.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.