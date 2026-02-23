Formosa Pharma In Licensing Deal With Arrotex Pharma To Market APP13007 In Australia And New Zealand

(RTTNews) - Formosa Pharmaceuticals (6838.TW), a clinical-stage ophthalmology and oncology-based biotechnology company, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Australia-based Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. for the commercialisation of APP13007, a clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% a topical eye drop, in Australia and New Zealand.

The eye drop is used to treat inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

The licensing arrangement includes upfront payments, regulatory milestones, sales milestones, and royalty considerations throughout the term of the agreement. However, the details of the financial transaction were not specified.

APP13007 was approved by the US FDA in 2024 and is administered twice daily for 14 days to relieve inflammation and pain after ocular surgery.

In a US survey of 100 ophthalmic surgeons, rapid pain resolution approximately 80% pain-free 4 days post-surgery and a low incidence of adverse events (2%) were highlighted as key drivers of prescribing APP13007.

"We are grateful Arrotex has chosen to partner with Formosa Pharma, recognizing APP13007 as a worthy addition to their vast and innovative portfolio of therapeutics. Arrotex's unrivalled sales distribution force and pharmacy access will ensure APP13007's availability to patients recovering from ocular surgery," said Erick Co, President and CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals.

Formosa Pharma has entered into many strategic partnerships for APP13007 including licensing agreements with Harrow, Inc. for commercialisation in the United States and territories, China Grand Pharmaceutical for China, Hong Kong, and Macau, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Company for MENA (Middle East and North Africa) market, Medvisis Switzerland AG for Swiss Market and Adalvo Limited for the European and Brazilian markets, including 40 countries.

6838.TW has traded between TW$21.55 and TW$43.45 in the last one year.

The stock closed Monday's trade at $27.70, up 2.03%.

