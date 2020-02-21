Formosa bond sales rebound

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (IFR) - Formosa bond sales are set for a sharp rebound this year as over US$40bn of bonds reach call dates, potentially freeing up billions of dollars cash for reinvestment.

Foreign issuers including Verizon and AT&T have raised around US$14bn to take advantage of the liquidity in the Taiwanese market so far this year, more than seven times the amount sold in the same period a year ago and already more than half of last year's US$25bn annual total.

"Some US$12bn has been called among US$45bn of Formosa bonds that are callable this year," said Ed Tsui, head of Asia Pacific debt syndicate at Deutsche Bank. "We expect market liquidity to remain strong throughout the year."

Formosa bonds, which are locally issued foreign currency-denominated securities, are popular among cash-rich Taiwanese life insurers, which typically prefer high-rated bonds with long maturities. Several deals in recent years have come with 30-year tenors and the shortest call option allowed, set at three years before 2017 and five years thereafter.

With the 30-year US Treasury yield trending down, a glut of callable bonds are set to be redeemed in 2020, freeing up investment quotas for local investors. Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission included Formosa bonds in insurers' overseas investment limits in 2018.

A global markets head in Taiwan at a European bank expects US$49bn of Formosa bonds to become callable in 2020, including US$16.4bn where issuers have already announced plans to exercise the call option. Around 80%-90% of investors are switching to new Formosa issues once the notes are called, he said.

Ultra-low funding costs elsewhere, however, have raised questions over whether the global borrowers – mainly US blue-chip companies and international banks – will revisit the Taiwanese market.

"The issuers can always return to their home markets, but keep in mind that Taiwanese investors are open to call options that are pretty much free," said the regional global markets head. "I am very comfortable in saying that there will be US$30bn-plus of issuance this year given that we're already half-way there."

40-YEAR TENORS

Another DCM banker at a local securities house expected about US$24bn to be redeemed this year, adding that not every issuer will revisit the Formosa bond market.

"Those who do refinance into a new Formosa offering will issue bonds with longer tenors like 40 years to meet the lifers' yield targets," the banker said.

In the biggest example, Verizon priced a US$2.385bn 3.6% 40-year non-call five bond on February 6.

Still, bonds with 30-year tenors also went well. AT&T raised US$2.995bn from a 4% 29.25-year non-call 5.25 bond on February 13, the largest ever corporate Formosa bond, according to Deutsche Bank, one of the bookrunners with BNP Paribas, Citi and Morgan Stanley.

Global banks including Citigroup and JP Morgan have issued in Taiwan this year, as have some Middle Eastern lenders, including Qatar Islamic Bank with a US$800m Formosa sukuk.

Next month, another wave of redemptions for callable Formosa bonds from issuers such as Apple, Pfizer and Comcast are expected.

"Apple and Pfizer have already announced their plans to call the bonds and we're now paying close attention on the Comcast Formosa," said the global markets head.

Apple printed a US$1bn 30-year callable note in 2017 with a first call date on March 3. Pfizer's US$1.065bn 30-year note is redeemable on March 17 and Comcast may call its US$1.005bn 2047s on March 15.

