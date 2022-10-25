FormFactor's (NASDAQ:FORM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on FormFactor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$128m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$160m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, FormFactor has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured FormFactor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FormFactor here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FormFactor Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at FormFactor are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 61%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what FormFactor has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 46% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

While FormFactor looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FORM is currently trading for a fair price.

While FormFactor may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

