FormFactor's (FORM) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

FormFactor FORM reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7%. However, the bottom line decreased by 88.6% year over year.



Revenues of $165.99 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.45 million. However, the figure declined by 19% on a year-over-year basis.



The top-line decline was primarily attributed to softness in probe cards. Weak demand for DRAM and Foundry & Logic remained a concern.



Nevertheless, strong demand for Flash and Systems was a positive.

Segments in Detail

Probe card: Revenues from this segment were $124.4 million for the fourth quarter, down 25% year over year.



Foundry & Logic’s (accounting for 49.5% of revenues) revenues were $82.1 million, down 27.9% year over year.



Revenues for DRAM products (16.4% of revenues) were $27.3 million, reflecting a decrease of 32.3% year over year.



Flash’s revenues (9% of revenues) were $15 million, up 29.3% from the year-ago period’s level.



Systems: Revenues from this segment were $41.6 million (25.1% of revenues), up 6.4% year over year.

Regional Details

Revenues generated from the United States, Europe, Singapore and the Rest of World were $32.8 million, $11 million, $11 million and $2.8 million, respectively. Revenues in United States and Europe declined 4.9% and 1.8%, respectively. Nevertheless, revenues in Singapore and Rest of the World increased 8.9% and 40% year over year, respectively.



Revenues generated from Taiwan, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan were $29.9 million, $35.8 million, $26.2 million, $5.1 million and $11.4 million, respectively. Revenues from Taiwan, China, South Korea and Malaysia were down 36.2%, 4.8%, 33.2% and 65.3%, respectively, year over year.



Revenues from Japan were up 29.5% from year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin significantly contracted from 44.3% in the year-ago quarter to 31.7% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 3.6% year over year to $47.9 million. As a percentage of total third-quarter revenues, the metric expanded 460 basis points (bps) year over year to 28.8%.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 2.9%, which contracted significantly from 20.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $238.1 million compared with $251.6 million on Sep 24, 2022.



Cash generated from operating activities was $20.7 million for the reported quarter, down from $24.2 million in the previous quarter.



Capital expenditure was $26.2 million in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow was an outflow of $5.4 million in the same quarter.

Guidance

FormFactor expects first-quarter 2023 revenues of $162 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $152.26 million.



Management expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 37% (+/- 1.5%).



On a non-GAAP basis, it projects earnings of 13 cents (+/- 4 cents) per share. The consensus mark for the metric is pegged at 9 cents per share.



For the first quarter, the company expects moderate improvement in demand for Foundry & Logic probe cards. However, the outlook for DRAM and Flash memory probe cards is weak.



The Systems business is anticipated to sustain its strong momentum in the first quarter.

