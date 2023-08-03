FormFactor's (FORM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y

FormFactor FORM delivered second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. However, the bottom line decreased by 69.6% year over year.



Revenues of $155.92 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162 million. The figure declined by 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.



The top-line decline was primarily attributed to softness in probe cards. Weak demand for DRAM, Flash and Foundry & Logic remained a concern.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed growing momentum in the systems business.

Segments in Detail

Probe card: Revenues from this segment were $115.3 million for the second quarter, down 31.2% year over year.



Foundry & Logic’s (accounting for 52.5% of revenues) revenues were $81.9 million, down 33.1% year over year.



Revenues for DRAM products (19.6% of revenues) were $30.5 million, reflecting a decrease of 17.1% year over year.



Flash’s revenues (1.9% of revenues) were $2.9 million, down 65.9% from the year-ago period’s level.



Systems: Revenues from this segment were $40.6 million (26% of revenues), up 12.1% year over year.

Regional Details

Revenues generated from the United States, Europe, Singapore and the Rest of the World were $42.7 million, $10.8 million, $2.8 million and $4.1 million, respectively. Revenues in the United States, Europe and the Rest of the World improved by 36.8%, 33.3% and 41.4% year over year, respectively. However, revenues in Singapore decreased by 60.6% year over year.



Revenues generated from Taiwan, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan were $29.5 million, $23.5 million, $27.9 million, $6.7 million and $7.9 million, respectively. Revenues from Taiwan, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan were down 41%, 52.7%, 3.1%, 58.6% and 20.2%, respectively, year over year.

Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin significantly contracted by 680 basis points (bps) year over year to 40.6% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 4.4% year over year to $52.1 million. As a percentage of total second-quarter revenues, the metric expanded 670 bps year over year to 33.4%.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 7.2%, which contracted significantly from 20.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 1, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $236.9 million compared with $236.3 million on Apr 1, 2023.



Cash generated from operating activities was $22.5 million for the reported quarter, up from $12.3 million in the previous quarter.



Capital expenditures were $20.5 million in the second quarter. Free cash flow was $2.1 million.

Guidance

FormFactor expects third-quarter 2023 revenues of $167 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $167.59 million.



Management expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 40% (+/- 1.5%).



On a non-GAAP basis, it projects earnings of 17 cents (+/- 4 cents) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 17 cents per share.

